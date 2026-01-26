Equities Close Mixed As Insurance, Real Estate Stocks Rally

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended on a mixed note today as gains recorded in selected insurance, real estate and consumer goods stocks offset losses in healthcare, industrial and banking equities.

Market data from the NGX showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) closed at 165,517.56 points, marginally higher than the previous session, while market capitalization edged up to N105.96 trillion, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The gainers’ chart was led by NPF Microfinance Bank, which appreciated by 10.00 per cent to close at N5.61, from N5.10. Morison Industries followed closely with a gain of 9.97 per cent to N8.27, while UHOMREIT advanced by 9.95 per cent to close at N78.45.

Other notable gainers included Deap Capital Management, which rose by 9.94 per cent to N7.85, Zichis Agro Allied Industries (+9.92 per cent to N2.88), RT Briscoe (+9.87 per cent to N6.57) and SCOA Nigeria (+9.87 per cent to N26.15).

Stocks such as Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), Red Star Express, UPDC, Eterna, NASCON Allied Industries, NAHCO, UBA, NB and ETI also closed in positive territory.

On the losers’ table, May & Baker Nigeria Plc topped the chart, shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N39.15, down from N43.50. Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals followed with a decline of 9.81 per cent to N11.95, while ABC Transport dropped by 9.33 per cent to N5.15.

Other notable decliners included CWG, which fell by 9.05 per cent to N22.10, Sovereign Trust Insurance (-8.97 per cent to N3.45), DAAR Communications (-8.50 per cent to N1.40) and Royal Exchange (-8.33 per cent to N2.20).

Banking and consumer stocks such as FCMB, Dangote Sugar, Transcorp, Oando, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank and NGX Group also closed lower.

Sectoral indices closed mixed during the session. The NGX Banking Index and NGX Insurance Index recorded mild declines, while the NGX Industrial Index closed relatively flat.

Gains were posted by the NGX Growth Index, Consumer Goods Index and Oil and Gas Index, reflecting selective bargain hunting by investors.