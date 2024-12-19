Equities Bullish As ASI Hits 100,477.46 Points

Share

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish trajectory on Wednesday, as strong performances from Tier-1 banks and key equities propelled the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) higher by 0.4 per cent, closing at a remarkable 100,477.46 points.

Gains in Tier 1 Banks including Guaranty Trust Holding Co. Plc (GTCO, +0.86%) and Zenith Bank Plc (+1.59%), alongside Aradel Holdings (+5.4%), Oando Plc (+2.9%) offset losses in First Bank Holdings Plc (FBNH, -2.04%), Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (STANBIC, -0.59%), and Transcorp Plc (TRANSCORP, -0.46%).

The bullish sentiment added N258.56 billion to the market’s capitalization, bringing it to an unprecedented N60.91 trillion.

This marked another robust day for the market, with Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settling at +3.1 per cent and +34.4 per cent, respectively.

The total volume of trades fell by 18.5 per cent compared to the previous session, with 389.70 million units of shares valued at N9.20 billion exchanged across 9,573 deals.

Sterling Bank Plc (STER – LINGNG) emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, recording 43.56 million units, while Aradel Holdings led by value, transacting shares worth N1.54 billion.

Despite the decline in turnover, the day’s market breadth remained robust with a total of 42 equities advancing, outpacing the 17 that declined.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc and Learn Africa Plc topped the gainers’ chart with a 10.0 per cent increase each, while African Prudential Plc (AF – RIPRUD) and John Holt Plc (JOHNHOLT) suffered the steepest declines of -10.0 per cent.

The sectoral indices painted a broadly positive picture. The Insurance index surged by 3.2 per cent, followed by Banking (+0.7%), Oil & Gas (+0.3%), and Consumer Goods (+0.1%).

The Industrial Goods index, however, closed flat. The domestic bourse’s resilience, reflected in strong performances across key sectors, highlights the deepening investor appetite for Nigerian equities.

As the market maintains its bullish momentum, analysts project further opportunities for strategic investments, particularly in banking, energy, and consumer goods.

