Equities Break N90trn Mark As Bullish Momentum Persists

Nigeria’s stock market extended its winning streak yesterday, vaulting back above the N90 trillion threshold in market capitalization, even as the naira came under renewed pressure from robust dollar demand. The dual-track narrative of a rallying equities market and a weakening currency underscored the divergent forces shaping Africa’s largest economy.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 0.16 per cent to close at 142,263.07 points, up from 142,036.23 points in the previous session. The uptick, though modest, was powered by strong gains in consumer goods stocks, particularly Guinness Nigeria, which surged 10 per cent to headline a day of buoyant trading.

The rally lifted year-todate returns to 38.22 per cent, reaffirming the local bourse’s position as one of the world’s best-performing equity markets in 2025. Market capitalization swelled by N143.5 billion, pushing the total value of listed equities to just above N90 trillion.

Investor appetite for consumer-facing stocks was especially pronounced, with Guinness, Dangote Sugar (+3.3%), and International Breweries driving momentum in the sector, which closed 0.8 per cent higher. The bullish sentiment was not confined to consumer goods.

The Oil and Gas index gained 0.3%, with Eunisell climbing 9.89 per cent, while the Industrial Goods index edged 0.01% higher. However, the Insurance (-1.1%) and Banking (-0.2%) indices lost ground, reflecting a mixed performance across sectors. Overall, market breadth remained positive, with 30 gainers outpacing 20 laggards.

In addition to Guinness, mid-tier counters such as Regalins (+9.78%), Thomas Wyatt (+9.26%), and McNichols (+9.09%) recorded outsized advances, highlighting renewed investor appetite for value plays outside the blue-chip names.

Yet, beneath the bullish tide, trading volumes contracted sharply. Total transactions declined 67.6 per cent to 325.11 million units, valued at N8.42 billion across 22,779 deals. AccessCorp emerged the most traded stock by volume at 37.24 million units, while Zenith Bank led in value with N1.6 billion exchanged.