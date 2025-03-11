Equities: All-Share Index Gains 0.08%

Share

The Nigerian equities market ended the session bullish, posting a 0.08 per cent increase to close at 106,621.91 points, bringing market capitalisation to N66.76 trillion.

Trading activity surged, with volume rising 4.52 per cent to 364.97 million units, while market value jumped 81.06 per cent, reflecting heightened investor participation across 14,565 deals.

The advancers-to-decliners ratio stood at 1.19x, indicating a marginally positive market breadth. The Consumer Goods Index advanced 0.23 per cent, buoyed by an impressive 8.11 per cent gain in DANG – SUGAR, which offset losses in CADBURY (-8%), HONYFLOUR (-7.06%), and NB (-0.62%).

The Banking Index followed with a 0.20 per cent uptick, driven by robust performances in FCMB (+9.89%), FIDELITYBK (+1.45%), and ACCESSCORP (+2.31%), reinforcing investor confidence in the financial sector.

The Insurance Index suffered the steepest sectoral decline, shedding 0.87 per cent, dragged down by CUSTODIAN (-0.25%), INTENEGINS (-8.72%), REGA – LINS (-1.39%), and SUNUAS – SUR (-2.94%).

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas Index lost 0.44 per cent, despite ETERNA surging 9.96 per cent, as sell-offs in TOTAL (-4.93%), OANDO (-3.57%), and JAPAULGOLD (-2.44%) overshadowed gains.

The Industrial Goods Index also edged down 0.18 per cent, reflecting broad-based sectoral weakness. Financial services stocks remained the market’s most actively traded, with FIDELITYBK, ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK, AFRIPRUD, and UBA collectively accounting for 41 per cent of total shares exchanged.

GEREGU led in total transaction value, contributing 53.5 per cent of the day’s traded value, despite its price holding steady. The Up/Down volume ratio stood at 2.61, signaling a strong bias toward accumulation, as investors positioned for further upside.

