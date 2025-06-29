Equip Yourselves With Right Knowledge To Excel, Osigwe Tells Lawyers

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), has called on legal practitioners nationwide to embrace courage, preparation and ongoing professional growth to stay relevant in Nigeria’s fast-changing legal landscape.

Speaking at the 2025 Law Week organized by the NBA Nnewi Branch, themed “Facing the Future” and held in his honour, Osigwe declared that the legal profession is already undergoing significant transformation.

He emphasized that lawyers must be ready to adapt, innovate, and seize new opportunities in a modern legal system. “We must equip ourselves with the right knowledge, skills, and mindset to excel,” Osigwe said, stressing that careful planning and strategic preparation are essential in today’s dynamic environment.

He thanked the Nnewi Branch for the recognition and used the moment to spotlight the shifting nature of legal work. According to him, success now requires a proactive approach to the future, rather than waiting for change to arrive.

Highlighting the NBA’s role in shaping a future-ready profession, Osigwe noted that the association has ramped up its efforts in continuing professional development.

These initiatives, he said, aim to boost the competence and global competitiveness of Nigerian lawyers. He encouraged all legal professionals to take full advantage of these learning opportunities and recommit themselves to excellence in legal service delivery.

The event ultimately underscored the NBA’s mission to cultivate a more unified, forward-thinking legal community. In closing, Osigwe urged attendees to leave the event inspired and driven to provide exceptional legal representation, maintaining the highest standards in a rapidly evolving legal world.