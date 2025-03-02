Equip Your Children For Spiritual Battles, Mary Lazarus advice Parents

Share

Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus has drawn the attention of parents to the fact that praying for their children alone cannot help them. According to her, parents need to guide their children through developing their own spiritual strength to face the battles ahead.

Quoting the book of Proverbs 22:6 which says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it”, the actress opined that some of the successful artistes in Nigeria today were brought up in the church, and some of them are spiritually grounded

She wrote; “A young friend of mine is going through a situation that neither money nor anyone can help her with, except if God intervenes. But she doesn’t know how to pray. I was a bit puzzled until I asked about her background and I understood why.

“Why do some parents go to church and leave their kids at home, or why do they go to church and allow their kids to follow them into the adult church instead of the Teens or Children’s church? Why don’t you allow them to attend Sunday school? How do you prepare them only for life’s Physical battles and not Spiritual battles?

“Why do you neglect their spiritual development? Some of the successful artists you see today were brought up in the church, and some of them are spiritually grounded. Don’t let social media deceive you. Please equip your children for not only physical battles but also spiritual battles. Your prayers alone for them cannot help them; they also need to develop their own spiritual strength to face the battles ahead, because there will be. Life is spiritual. It’s also important to equip them early from an early age.”

