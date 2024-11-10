Equip Graduates With Skills To Navigate Complex Global Landscapes – Don

Share

…as Bingham varsity graduates 2,217 students

Consultant Surgical Oncologist, University of Abuja, Prof. King-David Yawe has said empowering graduates with skills would build their capacities to navigate complex global landscapes.

Yawe who made the call at the convocation lecture for the 5th combined convocation ceremony of Bingham University in Karu, Nasarawa State themed, ” Empowering Graduates as a Global Citizens for a Sustainable Future,” said it would help in building a sustainable future.

Also a Professor of General, Breast and Endocrine Surgery, Yawe explained that the global citizenship concept encompassed the idea of belonging to a global community, as well as sharing responsibility for its wellbeing.

According to him, graduates from educational institutions have the potential to tackle pressing issues such as

climate change, inequality, and resource depletion when empowered as global citizens.

He said: “It involves understanding and respecting different cultures, perspectives, values and recognising the inter connectedness of the world.

“This empowerment entails fostering a sense of responsibility toward the planet and its inhabitants, embedding sustainability into their professional journey, encouraging innovative solutions that reach beyond borders.

“The rationale for this approach is both ethical and practical, as it aligns with sustainable values, promotes economic resilience and equips graduates with essential skills to navigate a complex global landscape,” he said.

Yawe who explained that the curriculum for integrating global citizenship was crucial for fostering global awareness and understanding among students, stressed the need of incorporating global perspectives issues and skills into various subjects and disciplines.

“This integration helps students to develop a broader worldview and equips them with the necessary knowledge and skills to address global challenges.

“By integrating global citizenship into curriculum, students gain deeper understanding of global issues such as climate change, poverty and inequality.

“They learn to analyze these issues from multiple perspectives and develop a sense of responsibility towards creating positive change.”

Meanwhile, Bingham University has graduated no fewer than 2,217 students. Of the figure 57 made First Class degrees, 519 students got Second Class Upper degrees, 576 students got Second Class Lower degrees, while 179 and nine others got Third Class and Pass degrees respectively.

Further details showed that 262 bagged MBBS, while postgraduate programmes produced 615 graduands comprising of41 Doctors of Philosophy (PhD), 156 Academic Masters, 298 Professional Masters, while 121 got Postgraduate Diplomas. The institution also conferred it’s first emeritus professor on Prof. Yakubu Alhasan.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Haruna Ayuba, said the university had a spiritual heritage with diverse faculty members playing important roles in nurturing and shaping tomorrow’s leaders.

“We nurture and shape young ones with the knowledge, skills and spiritual values that will make them change agents and globally-minded citizens.

“I commend the contribution of the past Vice-Chancellors; I commend their immense efforts towards the growth and development of the institution.”

Ayuba however solicited for support to enable the school deliver quality education saying, “There is an urgent need for construction of more students’ hostels to meet the growing students population; we need more building for the faculties, laboratories, classrooms and lecture halls.

“There is also the need for the expansion of the ICT centre, provision of solar streetlight in campus, additional paved road network, expansion of university health centre, among others.

“Your support, individually and collectively, in addressing these challenges, will go a long way in helping us increase access to quality education. This support will improve the learning environment for members of the university community.”

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr Bagat Mallam charged the graduands to utilise the knowledge gained in the university to better the world in their various field of endeavours.

“To the graduands, as you move up the ladder in your career, remember the ability to lead.

“Also remember your personality, attitude, behaviours and interpersonal skills that will ultimately determine your level of success,” Mallam said.

Executive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC), represented by Mr John Mairafi, Director in the Executive Secretary’s office, commended the institution’s rapid growth and outstanding records of many milestones, especially its capacity to produce 9,000 graduands and 80 programmes.

Recognising the pivotal role the university had played over the years with most of its programmes, he disclosed that the commission had implemented curriculum standards and lunched programmes to enable more foreign collaboration, especially with Bingham University.

