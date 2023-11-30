Equinor Agrees To Sell Agbami Oil Field, Others To Chappal Energies

Indications have emerged that Chappal Energies may have entered into an agreement with Equinor to acquire its Nigerian businesses. including its share in the Agbami oil field. According to a newspaper report, the agreement is for the sale of Equi- nor Nigeria Energy Company (ENEC), which is said to hold a 53.85 per cent ownership in oil and gas lease OML 128, including the unitised 20.21 per cent stake in the Agbami oil field, operated by Chevron.

It was also learnt yesterday that the closing of the deal is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including all regulatory and contractual approvals. Equinor’ Senior Vice President for Africa Operations, Nina Koch, reportedly confirmed the deal. Koch said: “Nigeria has been an important part of Equinor’s international portfolio over the past 30 years.

This transaction realises value and is in line with Equinor’s strategy to optimize its international oil and gas portfolio and focus on core areas. Chappal Energies is a committed Nigerian-owned energy company with the ambition to develop the assets further, contributing to the Nigerian economy for years to come.” Managing Director of Chappal Energies, Ufoma Immanuel, was quoted to have also confirmed the transactions.

Immanue said: “We are excited to take over the baton from Equinor after three decades of enduring legacy. Value creation, environmental stewardship, and community engagement are at the heart of everything we do, and our social and development impact will be the most important measurement of our success.