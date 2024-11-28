Equatorial Guinea S’Court Acquits Ex-ANIF Boss, Engonga

Share

The Supreme Court of Equatorial Guinea has acquitted Baltasar Engonga, former Director-General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), of all charges related to explicit videos that went viral on social media.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the court determined that the intimate encounters shown in the videos were consensual.

The court found no evidence of coercion, abuse of power, or assault.

New Telegraph recalls that the scandal erupted after footage emerged of Engonga engaging in intimate acts with multiple women, some allegedly filmed in his office.

One woman, described as light-skinned and married, alleged that while some recordings were consensual and deleted, others were made without her consent.

She expressed deep regret over the video’s public release, stating they were never intended for distribution.

Despite the acquittal, the incident has sparked national debates about privacy, consent, and the ethical implications of sharing private content in the digital era.

The court’s decision closes the legal chapter but reveals the broader societal challenges surrounding digital privacy and accountability.

