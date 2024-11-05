Equatorial Guinea Restricts Multimedia Sharing On WhatsApp 

Share

The government of Equatorial Guinea has restricted its citizens from downloading and sharing multimedia files through WhatsApp when using mobile data.

This move announced on Tuesday, November 5, has sparked a widespread debate among citizens.

This decision follows guidelines given by the government to telecommunications operators in the country to limit access to content deemed inappropriate.

New Telegraph reports that the policy change comes in the wake of a scandal involving Baltasar Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency.

READ ALSO:

Engonga, a 54-year-old economist, is embroiled in a sex scandal involving high-profile individuals.

Also included are spouses of prominent officials and members of his own family.

Over 400 explicit videos reportedly found during a search of his office reveal encounters with figures such as the wife of the nation’s police chief, the President’s sister, and several ministers’ spouses.

The footage, allegedly recorded with consent, was leaked online, creating a media uproar. This new restriction has left citizens unable to share multimedia content via mobile data.

Citizens now rely on WiFi for photos, videos, and audio files.

However, the restriction has stirred frustrations, as citizens argue it hinders daily communication and affects those who rely on such platforms for work, education, and social engagement.

“Should an entire country pay for the actions of a few?” one source questioned, adding that the measure appears “disproportionate and punitive” to the general public.

The restriction has prompted calls for more transparency, with citizens demanding clarity on the restriction’s intent and duration.

New Telegraph reported that Vice President Teddy Nguema announced plans to install surveillance cameras across state offices.

This initiative aims to ensure stricter adherence to public service regulations and curtail misconduct within government bodies.

Share

Please follow and like us: