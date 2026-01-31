Equatorial Guinea Reaffirms Support For MOWCA

…Pledges Deeper Maritime Cooperation

The Government of Equatorial Guinea has reaffirmed its commitment to the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), underscoring its support for the organisation’s agenda to promote a sustainable blue economy across the continent.

The commitment was restated on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in Malabo, when the country’s Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Mr Evito Oma, received the Secretary-General of MOWCA, Dr Paul Adalikwu.

Oma reiterated Equatorial Guinea’s alignment with MOWCA’s objectives and programmes, while commending Dr Adalikwu for what he described as his visionary leadership of the regional maritime body.

The minister expressed strong support for enhanced technical cooperation between MOWCA and his ministry, noting that such collaboration would deliver tangible benefits for Equatorial Guinea and the wider sub-region.

He also highlighted the importance of maritime trade facilitation within West and Central Africa, stressing that Equatorial Guinea would sustain its partnership with MOWCA to advance maritime safety, security and sustainable maritime transport across the sub-region.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Adalikwu described Equatorial Guinea as a strategic maritime nation, naturally positioned to play a leading role in Africa’s maritime domain.

He praised the country’s performance in the oil and gas sector, as well as its growing commercial shipping activities through key ports, despite what he termed “surmountable security challenges” in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the MOWCA Secretary-General, Equatorial Guinea remains one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s significant offshore hydrocarbon producers, with its participation in maritime trade making a meaningful contribution to the development of Africa’s blue economy.

He also commended the country for its increasing engagement in MOWCA’s programmes and decision-making processes.

While briefing the minister on MOWCA’s ongoing initiatives and future plans, Adalikwu noted that Equatorial Guinea stands to benefit from regional maritime human capital development programmes supported by international partners, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the governments of Singapore and Malaysia.

He further disclosed that the country is well-positioned to be among the first beneficiaries of the proposed Regional Maritime Development Bank, which is expected to provide financing for vessel acquisition as well as the expansion, upgrade and development of maritime infrastructure.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in pursuit of safer, more secure and economically sustainable maritime activities across West and Central Africa.