Equatorial Guinea Joins AFC As 47th Member State

Equatorial Guinea has joined the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as its 47th member state, according to a press release issued by the multi- lateral lender.

The statement said that the declopment, which closely follows the Central African Republic’s recent accession, marks a significant step in AFC’s deepening presence in Central Africa and Africa as a whole.

“Equatorial Guinea, one of Africa’s most resourcerich nations, has outlined a long-term national vision focused on industrialisation, economic diversification beyond hydrocarbons, and the expansion of worldclass transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure.

The country’s Horizon 2035 strategy prioritises investments that can accelerate value addition, boost regional integration, enhance human capital, and strengthen resilience against global market volatility. “Membership of AFC aligns directly with these priorities.

It enables the government to leverage AFC’s technical expertise, project development capacity, and robust balance sheet to accelerate the delivery of high-impact infrastructure projects.

AFC will work alongside public and private sector stakeholders to unlock opportunities across key sectors including renewable energy, logistics and transport corridors, and natural resources beneficiation,” the statement said.

Commenting on his country’s accession, Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Republic of, Ivan Molina, said: “Joining Africa Finance Corporation represents an important milestone in our national development journey.

As we advance the goals of our Horizon 2035 strategy, Equatorial Guinea is prioritising investments that diversify our economy, strengthen our infrastructure base, and create sustainable opportunities for our people.

AFC’s proven track record, deep expertise, and commitment to African-led development make it an ideal partner for delivering bankable projects that support longterm growth.

We look forward to working closely with the Corporation to unlock the full potential of our economy.” President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, Samaila Zubairu, added: “We are delighted to welcome Equatorial Guinea as our 47th Member State.

The country has set a bold and forward-looking agenda to drive economic diversification, enhance resilience, and build world-class infrastructure to support long-term prosperity.

AFC stands ready to deploy our unique approach to project development, de-risking and financing to catalyse transformational projects, working closely with the government and key partners in the private sector.

Together, we will work on critical infrastructure projects that will accelerate sustainable growth for Equatorial Guinea and the wider Central African region.”

Equatorial Guinea’s membership also enhances AFC’s ability to mobilise global capital to strategic sectors across Central Africa, strengthening the region’s integration into global trade routes and value chains.

The country now joins other Central African nations such Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Rwanda, and São Tomé and Príncipe in partnering with AFC to accelerate sustainable growth through infrastructure development.