Equatorial Guinea: Baltasar Engonga Arrested On Infidelity Charges

The Head of Equatorial Guinea National Agency for Financial Investigation (NAFI), Baltasar Ebang Engonga, has been arrested on charges of infidelity scandal involving 400 women amid the ongoing corruption investigations.
New Telegraph reports that the explicit videos of Baltasar Engoga have sparked outrage on social media, with over 300 clips circulating online.
The leaked clips show the prominent government official engaging in sexual acts with multiple women, including colleagues and high-profile individuals connected to Equatorial Guinea’s elite.
The release of the compromising clips coincided with ongoing corruption investigations involving Baltasar Engoga.
The video clips were discovered during a search conducted on impromptu notice at his house and office by ANIF officials.
However, the video clips show Baltasar Engonga engaging in intimate relationships with multiple women including, Zinash Tayachew, the First Lady of Ethiopia, his cousin, and wives of several Ministers.
According to recent reports, a woman featured in the viral clips has committed suicide.