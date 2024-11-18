EPZs Attract $300bn Investments, Pay N650bn To FG

Share

Over $300 billion worth of investments have been facilitated into the country via various export processing free zones as of January 2024.

In turn, investments in the zones generated N650 billion into government coffers while over 100,000 direct and more than 500,000 indirect jobs were created.

The revenues generated were paid through designated government agencies, which include the Nigeria Custom Service, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Immigration Service, Free Zone Regulatory Authorities and tax collection such as Pay As You Earn (P.A.Y.E).

The figures were ratified over the weekend in a communique issued after an emergency stakeholders’ meeting of free zones operators. The session was convened to deliberate on key developments including, implementation of proposed tax reforms bills pending before National Assembly on their businesses in the zones.

According to the communique, figures on revenue generated through free zones were supplied by the regulatory authorities, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).

According to the communique, 98 Nigerian free zone operators, and other stakeholders attended in physical and virtual the emergency stakeholder meeting convened by the Nigeria Economic Zones Association to take a position on the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 as it affects free zone entities in Nigeria.

“Stakeholders critically reappraised the Government objectives and philosophy for the establishment of Special Economic Zones (Free Trade Zones) and noted that the objectives have been largely met in terms of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), capital growth, technology/skills transfer and acquisition, fulfilment of government’s constitutional duty to observe the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy under Chapter II of the Constitution which has impacted positively on the development of MSMEs (through development of both backward and forward supply chain which are the engines of growth for any economy), as well as employment generation to the Nigerian teeming population),” the communique added.

On the likelihood of Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 on free zones, the operators said while the intention of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to consolidate and modernise the tax frame – work in Nigeria via the Bill is salutary, some of the sections were a significant departure from the existing tax framework for the operation of Nigeria’s free zones, noting it will have a grave impact on the survival of the free zone scheme.

According to them, “this is particularly evident in Sections 57, 60,198(2), and 198 (3) of the Bill and the Second Schedule to the Bill. If these provisions are passed into law, they will alter/re – scind decades-long tax exemptions and incentives that have historically been central to the operations of free zone enterprises and which, indeed, constitute the “offer” that was made by the FGN to international investors, and which they have accepted over the decades and have based their long-term investment decisions and models.”

More importantly, the operators noted that, by removing exemptions from taxes contained in the existing law, as well as protections against levies, duties and foreign exchange restrictions, the amendments would destroy the attractiveness of free zones, result in massive capital flight and job losses, and stall the realisation of Nigeria’s industrialisation and export expansion ambitions and the other mentioned objectives of the free zone scheme in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: