EPU Asks Governor To Lift Restriction On Plantation

The Ekid Peoples Union ( EPU) has asked Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno to lift the restriction on Esit Urua Plantation to enable the natives to return to their land.

A communiqué by the President-General Samuel Udonsak and Secretary General Bassey Dan-Abia said the continued denial of access to the plantation was an injustice to the landowners and a deprivation of their means of livelihood by the state.

The EPU warned that if the state government refuses to reopen the plantation by the end of February, they would have no other option but to embark on mass protests to draw the attention of the world to their plight.

The group said: “Congress approved the staging of a mass and peaceful protest at Esit Urua beginning in March, if the order on Esit Urua Plantation is not vacated before the end of February. “The mass protest is to also commemorate our revered February 1918 Privy Council Judgment.

“Congress observed that other than the unfair, unjust and greed induced victimisation of the Ekids, on our God given Akoiyak the Government is generally going in the right direction.”

