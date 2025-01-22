EPT: PDP Witnesses Testify in Court, Claim Irregularities In Edo Election

Share

The witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday testified on how irregularities allegedly marred the September 21, 2024 Edo governorship election in three local government area of the state.

Recall the PDP and its candidate in the election, Dr Asue Ighodalo, are challenging the INEC’s declaration of the Gov. Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

Being led in evidence by Abiodun Owonikoko, PDP counsel in the case, one of the witnesses Kennedy Osifo tendered agents’ copies of the election results for 76 polling units in Ward II of Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state, where he alleged four electoral irregularities.

According to him, the irregularities were observed when the agents’ copies were examined alongside the certified true copies of the results of BVAS accreditation report obtained from the INEC’s IREV portal.

He said the discrepancies had been highlighted in his witness statement on oath, which he urged the tribunal to adopt in evidence in the case.

Osifo, who said he was the PDP local government collation officer in the poll, alleged that the INEC relied on incorrect scores to announce the final result of the election.

When cross-examined, Osifo said his testimonies were based strictly on the two documents and not on contacts with the agents. On his part, Adebayo Ogedegbe alleged cases of irregularities in 45 units across Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: