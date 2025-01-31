EPT: PDP, SDP, ADC Challenge Aiyedatiwa’s Victory

Share

…Parties to Present 149 Witnesses

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are to present 149 witnesses before the Election Petition Tribunal adjudicating on the outcome of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The PDP, its candidate in the November 16 governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi, had, through their counsel, Ishaka Dikko, filed a petition against the election that produced Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC as the winner.

Aside from the main opposition PDP, other political parties that filed petitions before Justice Benson Ogubu-led Election Petition Tribunal were the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Other judges of the Tribunal were Justices Daurabu Sikkam and Imelda Etiape.

The petitioners are asking the Election Petition Tribunal to invade the November 16 governorship election because the election results did not reflect the wishes of the electorate and the APC candidates were not qualified for the polls.

However, the respondents, in their replies, said the issue of qualifications has been determined at the Federal High Court and the Federal Court of Appeal. They asked the Tribunal to dismiss the petitions.

At the inaugural sitting and pretrial conference of the Tribunal witnessed by Governor Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy, Dr Olaiyide Adelami, and top politicians across the political divides, the Tribunal sought the cooperation of the senior lawyers during the pendency of the trial.

At the Tribunal to represent the petitioners were Ishaka Dikko and Bankole Joy Akomolafe Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) while Charles Edosan, Bode Olanipekun, H.O. Afolabi and Tayo Oyetibo SAN represented the respondents, including INEC, APC, Aiyedatiwa, and Adelami.

During the pre-trial conference, all the lawyers of the parties agreed to call 149 witnesses. Out of the figure, the PDP would call 43, the INEC 19, and Aiyedatiwa would call 32, while APC and Adelami would call 20 and 35 witnesses, respectively.

In his remark, Justice Ogbu assured all parties involved in the petition matters of fair hearing and appropriate justice. He asked for the cooperation of all counsel in the matter, saying that the overall best interest would be based on the prevalence of the constitution.

He asked counsel not to preempt the decisions of the tribunal, adding that they should not be in a haste to address the press but should wait till the final decision of the tribunal.

According to him, the use of phones or any device in recording and capturing the tribunal’s proceedings and the faces of justices will not be allowed. The chairman asked anyone in doubt to approach the tribunal’s secretariat for clarity.

The Tribunal fixed February 10 for the counsel to the parties to file all their applications, preliminary objections, and reply on the point of law for the case to proceed without delay.

In his remark after the proceeding, Aiyedatiwa said he was not worried about the petition against his victory. He said the election was adjudged as one of the most peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria in recent times.

His words “There is nothing to worry about. The election was peaceful and recorded as one of the most peaceful, credible, and transparent elections in Nigeria in recent times. Sitting at the election tribunal is a way of listening to what the opposition is trying to say.

“You know, learning is a continuum; even as a governor, I still want to learn about what is going on in the judiciary arm of government, especially having the crème party crème in legal profession sitting also in the panel are well-learned justices.

It is an exercise for me, and I want to be part of it. There is nothing to worry about.”

Share

Please follow and like us: