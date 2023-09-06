EPT: Mixed Reactions Trail Judgement In Anambra

Mixed reactions are trailing the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as the duo of Obi/ Datti campaign council and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State hail and knock the judgment.

The Director General of Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Ahmed Bar Joe Martins Uzodike has described the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as an indication that Nigeria has no hope in the judiciary.

Uzodike further contended that it appears that some people knew about the outcome of the tribunal matter going by the new faces that were at the Supreme Court.

“Today’s outcome is proof that it’s impossible to prove an election outcome in Nigeria. Throwing away all documents certified by the electoral body shows there’s no hope in the judiciary.

“Instead, new faces appeared. The likes of Vice President, Chief of Staff, and APC governors, among others.

“A normal person will say they had an incline of what the verdict was going to look like. The question is, did the judgement leak?

“As a lawyer, once an advance party knows what the judgement is going to be, and shows it by their behaviour, then it’s no more judgement” he said.

But the state Chairman of the APC in Anambra state Mr Basil Ejidike contended that after the 1993 election, the 2023 election is the freest and most credible so far.

Ejidike noted that there is no way the tribunal would nullify the election in view of its transparency congratulating the Justices of the Appeal Court for upholding the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

“What were you expecting? This is the freest and most credible elections ever conducted after the 1993 general election and the petitioners could not prove their case and they could not substantiate their claims”

“Judiciary has once again stood up for the Nigerian democracy and I advise the petitioners to congratulate President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and join him in building the country’ he said.