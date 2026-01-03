EPL: Wolves Sweep Past West Ham To Secure First League Win

Wolverhampton Wanderers finally ended their Premier League winless run emphatically on Saturday, January 3, dismantling West Ham United 3-0 at Molineux to claim their first victory of the 2025–26 season.

It was a breakthrough moment for head coach Rob Edwards, whose side had gone 19 league matches without a win before producing a dominant first-half display that left West Ham reeling and increased scrutiny on their manager, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Wolves wasted no time asserting themselves. Just four minutes into the contest, Hwang Hee-chan burst down the flank and delivered a precise cut-back for Jhon Arias, who calmly finished to give the hosts an early advantage.

The tempo set by that opener never relented, with West Ham struggling to cope with Wolves’ intensity and movement.

The lead was doubled midway through the first half when teenage midfielder Matheus Mane was brought down in the area, allowing Hwang to convert confidently from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

READ ALSO:

Wolves completed a devastating first-half blitz shortly before the interval as Mane marked his growing reputation with a stunning long-range strike that flew past Alphonse Areola, making it 3-0 after 41 minutes.

West Ham had little response. Areola was called into action several times to prevent further damage, notably denying Tolu Arokodare and later keeping out efforts from Bueno and Mane after the break. Substitute Jørgen Strand Larsen also went close, but Wolves were content to manage the game in the second half.

At the other end, goalkeeper José Sá enjoyed a quiet afternoon, as West Ham failed to register a single shot on target.

Missing key midfielder Lucas Paquetá, the visitors lacked creativity and cutting edge, producing little threat in attack and finishing the match with a modest expected goals return.

The result leaves West Ham four points from safety and extends their winless run to nine league matches, a sequence not seen since the season they were relegated in 2010–11. Defensive frailties remain a major concern, with the Hammers having now conceded 41 goals this campaign.

For Wolves, the victory was not only overdue but encouraging. Hwang recorded both a goal and an assist in the same Premier League match for the first time, while Mane became the club’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at just 18 years and 109 days.

After weeks of frustration, Wolves finally found their roar — and with it, renewed hope that their season may yet turn a corner.