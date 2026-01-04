EPL: Wolves Secure First Win, Brighton Get Three Points

Wolverhampton Wanderers finally recorded their first Premier League win of the season after beating fellow strugglers West Ham comfortably at Molineux.

Wolves had gone 19 league matches without a win before this game, but they ended that poor run in style with a strong first-half display.

The victory also marked the first win for new head coach Rob Edwards and the club’s first league success since they defeated Leicester City on April 26, 2025.

Goals from Jhon Arias, Hwang Hee-chan and Mateus Mane in the first half sealed the win and helped Wolves double their points tally from three to six.

Despite remaining bottom of the table, the result will give them renewed belief going forward. Wolves took the lead as early as the fourth minute.

Hwang showed great skill as he drove into the box, beat his marker and cut the ball back for Arias, who tapped in from close range to score his first goal for the club. The early goal lifted the home side, and they continued to press. Wolves were later awarded a penalty after Mane was caught by a high boot from Soungoutou Magassa, adding to West Ham’s problems.

West Ham struggled to respond after the break and remained poor throughout the game. They stay in 18th position with 14 points, four behind Nottingham Forest, and their defensive problems were again exposed.

Meanwhile, Brighton returned to winning ways with a comfortable home victory over Burnley, ending a six-match winless run in the Premier League.

The win moved Brighton up to eighth on the league table, while Burnley remain 19th and six points away from safety. The Clarets’ poor form continued, with their winless run stretching to 11 matches.

Since October 26, Burnley have managed only two points from a possible 33, putting serious pressure on manager Scott Parker. Brighton took control of the match in the first half when Georginio Rutter scored in the 29th minute.

His low, powerful finish gave the hosts the lead after Yasin Ayari’s effort deflected kindly into his path off young forward Charalampos Kostoulas, who was making his first Premier League start.

Burnley had little to complain about, as Brighton were the better side and fully deserved the three points.