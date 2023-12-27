EPL: Why We Lost To Man United – Emery

Unai Emery, the manager of Aston Villa, has thought back on his team’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Tuesday.

Thanks to strikes from Leandra Dendoncker and John McGinn, the Midlands team had taken a two goal lead at Old Trafford.

But United came back hard in the second half, with two goals from Alejandro Garnacho to cap off an exciting victory.

He said: “Disappointed. After the first half, 60 minutes more or less, we were in control of the game.

“How we conceded, with the mistake in the middle, after it the crowd changes, the atmosphere is so much better for them, pushing them, the crowd goes up.

“Even then we reacted, very good chances for John McGinn and Leon Bailey. Those were key moments as well.”