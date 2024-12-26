Share

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has acknowledged worries over the team’s possible inability to make it to the Champions League due to a concerning decline in performance.

Before City’s Boxing Day matchup with Everton, Guardiola underlined the negative financial and athletic effects of losing out on Europe’s top league.

“Money is a problem,” he stated, “but it’s more than that. Without a doubt, we are in danger right now. People chuckled when I mentioned earlier that [something may happen]. “It’s assumed that we will win the Premier League.”

He added, “They conceded that making it to the Champions League was not a huge accomplishment. I am aware that it is possible because it occurs with clubs in our nation. After years of dominance, they were unable to qualify for the Champions League.

After 14 straight seasons of Champions League play, City is now four points behind fourth-place Nottingham Forest in seventh place in the Premier League standings.

READ ALSO:

Guardiola agreed that City’s current problems are a reflection of more serious problems and acknowledged the intense battle for European slots.

“Man City has been in the Champions League for the last eleven or twelve years. We don’t deserve it, which is why we don’t qualify.

“Because we were ill-prepared, struggled with numerous issues, and failed to find solutions to win games.” Many people want to be there. It is crucial for all clubs, and if we don’t win games, we’ll be eliminated,” he stated.

Although they have only won one of their past 12 games, Guardiola claimed he feels encouraged by City’s chief executive Ferran Soriano, sporting director Txiki Begiristain, and chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak.

We converse every week. I feel helped. In the first season, we may have acted in this manner, but [after City won nothing] things were entirely different. The two of us are aware that we will make decisions when something goes wrong,” he said.

A possible lifeline for Champions League qualifying, fifth place is also something City is aiming for because UEFA is giving top-performing leagues more berths this season.

Guardiola is still worried about their current situation, though, and emphasises the urgent need for change.

Share

Please follow and like us: