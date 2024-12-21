EPL: Why Man City Lost 2-1 To Aston Villa – Guardiola

Guardiola also admitted they are struggling to score goals but concede them rather easily.

Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers scored for the hosts before Phil Foden pulled one back with his first league goal of the season.

The result sees Villa overtake City in the table, with Guardiola’s men winning only one game in their last 12 in all competitions.

Guardiola, speaking to TNT Sports, said: “We make a really good first half, second half we dropped.

“We changed our pressing for the reason John [Stones] could not continue. Congratulations Aston Villa and keep going.

“In the mid-block, they are so strong. We had good moments, we had chances, more chances than in the [Manchester] United game, but in the second half we dropped and our pressing was not good enough.

“We struggled a little bit and we could not drop them well. We found a goal in the end, but too late.

“We struggle to score and we concede goals.