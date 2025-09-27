EPL: West Ham Appoints New Manager

West Ham United on Saturday announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, hours after the dismissal of Graham Potter.

A transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed the development, revealing in a post that the Portuguese coach has signed his contract with the Hammers and will assume duties immediately, with his first training session scheduled for later today.

“Nuno Espirito Santo, new West Ham manager with immediate effect, as contract has been approved. Portuguese manager replaces Graham Potter with the first training session later today. Nuno says yes to #WHUFC project,” Romano wrote in an X post, marking the start of a new chapter at the London Stadium.

His appointment follows Potter’s sacking after a series of poor results dating back to the latter part of last season and continuing into the early stages of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to the West Ham board, recent performances “have not matched expectations,” adding that a change was necessary to improve the club’s Premier League position “as soon as possible.”

Potter’s departure also saw his backroom staff leave the London Stadium, including assistant coach Bruno Saltor and first-team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, paving the way for a full reset at the club.

Nuno, meanwhile, is widely recognised for his successful tenure at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he led the team from the Championship to the Europa League knockout rounds.

He later had a short stint at Tottenham Hotspur before heading to Saudi Arabia, where he managed Al-Ittihad and guided them to the 2022/23 Saudi Pro League title, departing the club the following season.

So far, West Ham have not issued any statement beyond confirming Potter’s exit.