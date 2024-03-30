EPL: We’ll Win The Title, Pochettino Assures

The Manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, is positive about the team’s chances of winning the Premier League, saying that they are headed in the right direction and it will just take time for them to accomplish this goal.

The Argentine highlighted that Chelsea’s strategy of signing young players who require time to develop is crucial to their success and expressed his confidence in the youngsters’ potential.

Despite finishing 11th in the league, Pochettino thinks the club is playing well because they advanced to the FA Cup semifinals and the Carabao Cup final last month.

Pochettino stated that they ought to be among the top four teams in the Premier League.

“We understood very well what it means to change the direction of the club. Now it is entirely different.

“We want the best for the club, for the owners, for the players and for our fans,” said Pochettino at his pre-match interview ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday.

“Yes, one day we will win the Premier League. But if not, for sure another coaching staff will win it because this process needs to happen.”