EPL: Welbeck Scores, Wolves’ Slide Continues, As Palace End Winless Run

Danny Welbeck scored for a third successive Premier League game as Brighton climbed into the top half of the table with a comfortable win over Leeds United.

The 34-year-old netted the opener for the hosts in the 11th minute, volleying home from close range to finish off a brilliant team move that involved Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer.

It was Welbeck’s sixth goal of the season and fourth in three league games as he continued his fine recent form. Brighton took command after that with Diego Gomez adding two more in six second-half minutes on his return to the starting line-up to seal a dominant success for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

It could have been more for the hosts as Welbeck and Minteh also went close. It was a fourth win in 10 games for Brighton, who also kept their first clean sheet of the campaign. Wolves’ season continued to spiral after Fulham condemned them to another damaging defeat to keep them winless and bottom of the Premier League.

Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Wilson and Yerson Mosquera’s own goal ended the Cottagers’ four-game losing run, while Wolves’ Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off in the first half.

The visitors did little to prove their wretched start would end in west London and have now lost eight of their 10 league games. There is still belief at Molineux that boss Vitor Pereira can save the season – and a reluctance to sack him – but Wolves are now eight points from safety and being cut adrift. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League with a victory over in-form Brentford at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored a hat-trick in Palace’s 3-3 draw with Bournemouth a fortnight ago, breathed life into a largely uneventful first half when he sent a brilliant looping header over Caoimhin Kelleher and into the far corner.

Victors over Liverpool in their last league game, Brentford were poor in the first half but could have restored parity when Daichi Kamada fouled Mikkel Damsgaard right on the edge of the Eagles’ area – only for Damsgaard to blaze his free-kick high over the crossbar. Things went from bad to worse for the Bees early in the second half when defender Nathan Collins inadvertently headed Jefferson Lerma’s long throw into his own net to give the home side a two-goal cushion.