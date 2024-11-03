EPL: We Played With No Fear, Compactness To Beat Manchester City- Coach Iraola

Share

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has revealed why his team defeated Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

According to him, Bournemouth played Pep Guardiola’s side with no fear and defended well against the Premier League champions.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium before Evanilson prodded in the second goal.

Although Josko Gvardiol pulled one back for Man City late in the encounter.

“You know you have to be at your best level and wait for them to not have their best day,” Iraola told Sky Sports.

“We had to feel the pressure and it was tight at the end. I’m very pleased. One thing is to beat City but another is to play better. We played with no fear, tried to press when we could and defended when we had to.”

