EPL : We Need To Work More – Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku offered his candid analysis following the disheartening 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on this particular night.

The Frenchman celebrated his comeback from an injury layoff with a well-taken goal under pressure to narrow the lead, but he was unable to spark a comeback even though the home team had the numerical advantage.

After the defeat, the 26-year-old was left feeling let down and had high expectations for both himself and his teammates as they were overpowered by the Reds.

“We feel sad because we lost a game which we wanted to win,’ Nkunku reflected.

“To concede three goals and to come back is very difficult. I think we need to work more and come back stronger for our game on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

“I think we need to work on everything. We need to put more in every moment of the game. We need to push hard with our intensity.

“I think even in our character, we need to do more on the pitch to win the game. We know the stadium is difficult to play in, but we can do a lot more.”

Nkunku was happy to return to the field after missing time due to a hip injury.

Mauricio Pochettino brought the forward on at halftime, and the dynamic attacker is now focused on staying healthy for the remaining games.

He added:”I came back from a big injury on my knee and after I had a little injury to my hip, but that’s normal after a long injury,’ he added.

“I just want to stay fit, to continue to perform and help the team. Of course, it is positive to score for a striker, but I think this is not the main point tonight.

“I need to take it step-by-step because I don’t want another injury. I need to take care of myself also, but for sure I want to help the team and play as many games as I can.”