Mauricio Pochettino and his squad had a challenging evening away at Liverpool as they trailed by two goals just before the interval.

After the interval, the Reds scored a third, and even though Christopher Nkunku managed to equalise, the final score was 4-1 in favour of the home team.

Pochettino felt that it was necessary to accept that they weren’t at their best on this particular occasion.

He also emphasised that he would still be dissatisfied with our performance even if there had been a few close calls in the second half, such as when Mykhailo Mudryk failed to convert a good opportunity and we were not awarded a penalty for a kick on Nkunku.

He said,”It’s not about finding excuses, I think the performance was worse from us.

“They deserved to win, they were better than us. Being honest we didn’t perform in the way that we wanted to perform. They were better than us from the first action.

“It was so clear, they were more aggressive than us. For us it was difficult to connect and to play and always when we recovered the ball with our first or second touch we gave it away again so easily.

“They won all the duels, I just think they competed better. In all the areas they were better than us, that is why they won.

“In the second half at 2-0 there was the big chance for Mudryk. If he scored maybe that would start to build our confidence and we would play better, and also with the penalty in the action on Nkunku, maybe we would be in the game at 2-2 at that point.

“But even if we scored both of those and got a draw I would be disappointed because our performance wasn’t great.

“It’s good to have this feeling because it’s only one game, because if we want to compete against a team like Liverpool which is very consistent in the last few years competing for trophies and is one of the best in England, then we need to improve and we need to learn from this kind of game.”