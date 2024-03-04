EPL: We Can Qualify For Champions League By Finishing Fifth – Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag, the Manager of Manchester United on Sunday said that his team can still make it into the Champions League for the following season even if they place fifth.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the Premier League game on Sunday, Manchester City defeated the Red Devils 3-1.

Ten Hag’s team now sits in sixth place after 27 games with 44 points and a -2 goal differential.

Liverpool (63), Manchester City (62), Arsenal (58), Aston Villa (55), and Tottenham (50) are ahead of United.

With UEFA expanding the Champions League for the upcoming season, Ten Hag is now aiming for a top-five league finish.

He told reporters: “Number five [fifth position in the league] can also be a position for the Champions League, so we have to fight for it.”