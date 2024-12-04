EPL: War In London

Share

… as Arsenal test rejuvenated Man United

A four-match winless streak – combined with an utterly dominant start to the season for Arne Slot’s Liverpool – has left Arsenal with a potentially insurmountable nine-point deficit in the Premier League title race, but they should be able to continue their resurgence against a new-look Manchester United today.

The Gunners’ 5-2 thrashing of West Ham on Saturday made it three wins on the spin in all competitions, but they did show a bit of fragility in defence at the London Stadium, and the Red Devils could take advantage of that.

Ruben Amorim’s side secured three points in his first Premier League home game in charge of Manchester United, following on from a 3-2 triumph at home to Bodo/Glimt last week to provide the fans with a welcome improvement in attacking form.

The visiting side are unbeaten since Erik ten Hag’s departure at the end of October, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and successor Amorim guiding the team to five wins, two draws, and 19 goals in that time, but a trip to the Emirates will be their toughest challenge to date.

Arsenal have conceded in five of their last six games across all competitions, so they are unlikely to have it all their own way against an improving United outfit.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won their last three league meetings with Manchester United, though, so one expects them to secure an eighth home win of the season.

Both of the visitors’ away defeats this term have been by a 2-1 scoreline, so that’s my pick in the correct score department. Bukayo Saka offers value for goalscorer punters after playing a part in three of Arsenal’s five goals on Saturday.

He has scored three and assisted four across his last three matches and has scored in three of his last five appearances against Manchester United, so back him to find the net.

Share

Please follow and like us: