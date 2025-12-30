EPL: Villains Enter Title Contention As Emery’s Men Face Arsenal

Aston Villa have entered the title contention conversation after picking up an 11th successive win in all competitions against Chelsea, but they face their biggest test yet when they head to Premier League title favourites Arsenal for their final game of 2025.

An Ollie Watkins double clinched the three points for the Villains at Stamford Bridge, adding Chelsea to a list of bigname scalps that Unai Emery’s side have taken.

One such big name to fall victim to the resurgent Villa was Arsenal, but the tables could be turned when they meet for the second time in a month tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to lose at the Emirates this season, winning 12 of their 14 assignments in front of their own fans to leave them top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

However, one aspect of the Gunners’ game to fall off slightly is their previously impenetrable defence and, with zero clean sheets in their last three home games, Aston Villa should be able to find the net.

Both teams have scored in eight of Aston Villa’s last nine matches and each of their last five away days, so backing goals at both ends appeals at the Emirates. 2-1 was the result when Aston Villa beat Arsenal earlier this month, and the same scoreline could be reversed today. Arsenal have won 2-1 in two of their last four games, and they look good value for another three points here.