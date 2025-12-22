New Telegraph

EPL: Villa Come From Behind To Beat Man United

Morgan Rogers struck twice as Aston Villa extended their winning run to 10 matches in all competitions, their best run as a top-flight club since 1914, by beating Manchester United at Villa Park yesterday.

On a day when Unai Emery’s side were not at their best, in-form Rogers put them ahead with a curling shot into the corner a minute before the break.

After Matheus Cunha had capitalised on a Matty Cash error to level, Rogers stepped inside United defender Leny Yoro a second time before curling a replica effort over Senne Lammens for his sixth goal in as many league games.

Emery reacted by ripping his coat off and throwing it into the air as his side recorded only their second win in 27 home Premier League games against United and moved to within three points of leaders Arsenal.

It was a bad day for United head coach Ruben Amorim, who lost talisman Bruno Fernandes to injury at half-time, and was already without six senior players through a combination of injury, suspension and Africa Cup of Nations duty before Kobbie Mainoo pulled out pre-game with a calf problem.

