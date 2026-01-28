Two Premier League Stars Involved In Car Accident

Two Tottenham Hotspur players, Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert, were involved in a car accident on Tuesday night, raising concerns among fans as details of the incident continue to emerge.

Following the development, Tottenham Hotspur have taken to their social media page to officially confirm that Randal Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert were involved in a road traffic accident on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The incident occurred shortly after the duo left the club’s Hotspur Way training ground in Enfield while travelling to London Heathrow Airport ahead of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League trip to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt, following their victory over Borussia Dortmund.

How The Incident Happened

The incident took place in north London after the Ferrari carrying both players was involved in a collision with another vehicle. Emergency services later confirmed that no life-threatening injuries were recorded.

#thfc Just been sent some photos of Wilson Odobert and Randal Kolo Muani involved in a car crash today. Both players are fortunately fine 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jxQCmut6du — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) January 27, 2026

Kolo Muani and Odobert escaped unharmed and were subsequently assessed by Tottenham Hotspur’s medical staff, with scans confirming there was no serious damage. Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is confident both players will be available for tomorrow’s match.

Speaking ahead of the Frankfurt fixture, “Kolo Muani and Wilson Odobert are both fine. Unfortunately, they were both involved in a minor accident … Everyone else involved in that accident was fine,” he said.

“It was a tyre blowing up, and so the two of them are a little bit delayed. But they will land later tonight. I haven’t spoken to them personally yet. The first message is that they are fine and nothing happened. I fully expect both to be available for tomorrow.”

The club also confirmed that no third parties sustained serious injuries and that an internal review of its travel protocols will be carried out.