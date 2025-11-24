New Telegraph

November 24, 2025
EPL: Tottenham Coach Reveals Why They Lost To Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has admitted that his players gave “A bad performance” in their 4-1 Premier League (EPL) defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Eberechi Eze’s hat-trick helped the Gunners secure all three points at the Emirates.

Spurs’ solitary goal came when Martin Zubimendi was stripped of the ball, and Richarlison fired over David Raya from distance.

After the game, Frank spoke to Sky Sports about his anguish and disappointment with how they conceded the goals.

He said, “I think it is extremely painful. I won’t talk away from that. It was a bad performance. It was completely the opposite of what the intention was when we came here.

“We can only apologise to the fans for the performance. I think no matter if both teams wanted to play shirt, they got more out of that, and we couldn’t get out.

“When the team went long, we didn’t win enough duels. That is exemplified by the 2-0 goal and the 3-0 goal, where a player went through two or three players. Bad performance, and we lost.

“I have seen a lot of character and fight in this team, but we didn’t win enough duels. We can call that whatever we want, but we didn’t win enough.”

