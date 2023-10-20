EPL to Lose Over 40 Players to AFCON

The Africa Cup of Nations gets underway in January, with potentially more than 40 English Premier League players missing several weeks of the season as they head to Cote d’Ivoire.

Nottingham Forest will be the most affected as they could lose a league-high seven players who, so far, have played a significant amount of minutes this season.

Manchester United will lose three players including first- choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, while Liverpool are set to lose starman Mohamed Salah.

Just two teams are likely to be unaffected, with defending champions Manchester City and Newcastle having no players involved at all as things stand.

The Africa Cup of Nations takes place from January 13 to February 112024