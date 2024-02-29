EPL: Timber Not Ready To Be Part Of My Squad – Arteta

Mikel Arteta, the Manager of Arsenal, has maintained that summer signing, Jurrien Timber is not prepared to be a member of his team.

Ahead of Arsenal’s next Premier League match against Sheffield United, Arteta addressed the media as he gave an update on Timber’s health.

Since sustaining an ACL tear in the league opener in August, Timber has been out due to a knee ailment.

He said, “Jurrien Timber is still not ready to be part of the squad, but the staff are really happy with his attitude and commitment.

“Jurrien is in a really good place, now we have to manage him.”