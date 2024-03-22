EPL: Three Clubs Vying For Ten Hag If Sacked By Man United

If Erik ten Hag is sacked by Manchester United at the end of the current campaign season, at least three teams will be vying for his services.

Ten Hag is probably going to have until May to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner, that he is the best person to manage an Old Trafford makeover.

This week, reports linked Gareth Southgate, the manager of England now in charge of the United job.

After Euro 2024, there are rumours that Southgate will look for a new challenge. Ten Hag, however, will have no shortage of admirers, the Daily Star claims.

In the Bundesliga, it’s said that the 54-year-old still has a lot of fans.

Should the German powerhouses be unable to sign top target Xabi Alonso, Ten Hag, who formerly worked for Bayern Munich, maybe a viable option.

However, should he leave and a position become available with the German champions-elect, Ten Hag would be a good fit, and Stuttgart is also rumoured to be interested in the former Ajax manager.

Bayer Leverkusen maintains their confidence that the Spaniard will reject Bayern and another of his previous teams, Liverpool.