EPL: Ten Hag Blasts Man Utd Players After Chelsea Defeat

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has hit out at his players following a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils looked set to win the game 3-2 after Alejandro Garnacho scored twice at Stamford Bridge.

But Cole Palmer grabbed a late brace, with the second goal coming from the penalty spot, after Diogo Dalot fouled Noni Madueke.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Ten Hag said: “Manchester United dominated the game but we made individual errors that cost us the game.

“We have to learn from it. When you are a Man United player you should already know how to deal with this circumstance.

“In five days we dropped five points. That is unacceptable. We should have a high standard if we want to compete for Champions League football.

“I don’t know [if the top four is gone]. I have to see the ranking again. Points will be more expensive. It’s very disappointing we’re doing this and making the wrong decisions. We gave away a game we should have won.”