EPL: Ten Hag Bans Martial From First-Team Training

Before being considered for selection, Anthony Martial must train independently and increase his level of fitness, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made this known while speaking on Wednesday.

Since contracting a stomach bug last month, Martial has reportedly not practiced with the rest of his team, according to Mail Sport.

This indicates that since United’s 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on December 9, the Frenchman has not appeared for the team.

When questioned about Martial in the last few weeks, Ten Hag has not revealed anything.

Ten Hag declared he was not fit prior to last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Though it is believed that the 28-year-old is not injured right now, he has not yet recovered from his illness from last month to the point where he is fully fit.

Martial’s choice to train alone was made by Ten Hag because he believes that players who are not match fit should receive individualised training. This is not a disciplinary issue.