Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has conceded that Amad Diallo merits greater playing time following his heroics in Sunday’s FA Cup match against Liverpool.

At Old Trafford, Diallo’s goal in the 121st minute gave the team an FA Cup victory over Liverpool, 4–3.

Due to a knee injury, the 21-year-old has missed a significant portion of the 2023–24 season.

He said, “I’m so happy for him. He is one of the players with a huge setback this season, a bad injury, returning from it, but returning to a team where there is a lot of competition for his position.

“He doesn’t always get the time to play he deserves by his training performances but then he is coming on, then he shows his contribution, scoring a goal.

“But we know he can do it, we know he has the key moments where he can decide a game. I am very pleased he got the winner.”