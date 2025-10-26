EPL: Sunderland Stun Chelsea At Stamford Bridge, Newcastle Win

…as Man United trounce Brighton for third straight victory

Winger Chemsdine Talbi scored a 94th-minute winner to stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Sunderland secured a 2-1 win on Saturday. Regis le Bris’ side were on the brink of earning a valuable point in west London, but snatched all three when Talbi converted from the edge of the box after a quick counter-attack.

The victory – Sunderland’s second on the road this season – was all the more remarkable given Chelsea had taken an early lead when Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club with a fine solo effort. Sunderland levelled through Wilson Isidor, who netted from close range for his fourth goal of the season following Chelsea’s failure to clear their lines from a long throw. The Black Cats were less adventurous in the second half, seemingly content to settle for a point against the Club World Cup champions. But the home side struggled to create clear-cut chances and overcommitted numbers in the search for a winner.

Sunderland expertly exploited the space left in Chelsea’s half as substitute Brian Brobbey latched on to a long ball, held up possession and laid off for Talbi to score a famous winner. Also, Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes scored a dramatic late winner as Fulham’s losing run continued at St James’ Park. It looked like Newcastle were going to have to settle for a share of the spoils against injury-hit Fulham. But in the 90th minute, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno could only parry substitute William Osula’s shot into the path of Guimaraes and the midfielder took full advantage to fire home from close range.

Fulham had earlier come from behind as midfielder Sasa Lukic’s header cancelled out Jacob Murphy’s opener. Fulham substitute Kevin whipped a teasing cross to the back post to Raul Jimenez, who rattled the crossbar with a firsttime volley, with the ball bouncing inside the box and Lukic getting there ahead of Sven Botman. But Newcastle pushed for a winner and the hosts got their reward late on to build on the midweek victory against Benfica in the Champions League.

Fulham, meanwhile, have now lost each of their past four games. Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Manchester United survived a late scare against Brighton to claim a third successive Premier League win for the first time since February 2024, moving them up to fourth in the table. United were cruising after an hour thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha, who broke his 16-match scoring drought by netting for the first time for his new club, Casemiro’s deflected effort and Mbeumo’s neat finish.

But Danny Welbeck’s brilliant free-kick pulled one back against his old club with 16 minutes left. Then, two minutes into the seven added, Charalampos Kostoulas flicked home a nearpost header. Suddenly there were some worried faces in the United ranks and it took an even later effort from Mbeumo, drilled into the roof of the net from 12 yards, to ease the tension