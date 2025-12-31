Arsenal delivered a commanding performance at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, sweeping aside Aston Villa 4–1 to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race and move five points clear at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side produced a ruthless second-half display to end Villa’s impressive 11-match winning streak, sending a strong message to their title rivals with one of their most convincing performances of the season.

After a closely contested opening period, the Gunners turned the match on its head shortly after the break.

The breakthrough came when Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez failed to deal with a dangerous corner, allowing Gabriel Magalhães to capitalise and bundle the ball over the line.

Arsenal quickly seized momentum, doubling their advantage just minutes later. A high press led by Martin Ødegaard forced a turnover, and the Norwegian midfielder threaded a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Martin Zubimendi, who calmly slotted home to make it 2–0.

With Villa reeling, the hosts continued to apply pressure. Leandro Trossard effectively sealed the contest in the 69th minute, firing a powerful shot into the net after being picked out by Ødegaard on the edge of the box.

The Emirates erupted again late on when Gabriel Jesus, returning from a lengthy injury layoff, curled home a fine finish to cap an emphatic night for the league leaders.

Although Ollie Watkins pulled one back late on for Aston Villa, it proved little more than a consolation as Arsenal comfortably saw out the match.

The victory was particularly significant given Villa’s recent form. Unai Emery’s side arrived in north London on the back of 11 straight wins and were harbouring genuine hopes of mounting a title challenge. Instead, they were handed a sobering reminder of the standards required at the top end of the table.

Arsenal, who were without injured midfielder Declan Rice, showed resilience and depth, with Gabriel and Jurrien Timber returning to strengthen the back line after recent fitness concerns.

The win also marked another milestone in the club’s pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004, following consecutive runners-up finishes in recent seasons.

With the triumph, the Gunners extended their lead to five points over second-placed Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

Arteta’s men will now turn their attention to an upcoming away clash against Bournemouth, while Villa regroup ahead of their next fixture as they look to reignite their title ambitions.

The result capped off a statement night for Arsenal, underlining their growing belief and momentum as the title race enters a decisive phase.