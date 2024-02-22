EPL: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Hints At Mason Greenwood’s Man United Return

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the team’s new minority owner has noted that Mason Greenwood may still be able to play for Manchester United in the future.

In the top division of Spain, Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe.

The decision was made in response to an internal inquiry conducted by United, which recommended that the 22-year-old resume his career elsewhere after being arrested in January 2022 on charges of violence, controlling behaviour, and attempted rape.

In February of last year, Greenwood had all allegations against him withdrawn.

The Red Devils were thinking about adding him back into the starting lineup, but there was a lot of opposition from the supporters.

There have been rumours that Greenwood may be leaving United permanently in the summer after playing his final game there.

Ratcliffe said: “We will make a decision, correct. All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with if he is a good person or not? He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football.

“So the answer is, ‘yeah, we have to make decisions’. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision.

“There is no decision that’s been made. He’s on loan, obviously, but he’s not the only one. We’ve got one or two footballers that we have to deal with and make a decision on, so we will do that.

“The process will be: understand the facts, not the hype, and then try and come to a fair decision on the basis of values, which is basically, is he a good guy or not?”