EPL: Sesko Nets Stoppage-time Winner As Man Utd Pip Fulham In Thriller

Benjamin Sesko scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United made it three wins in a row under Michael Carrick in a Premier League thriller with Fulham at Old Trafford.

United seemed to be cruising to victory as Brazilian duo Casemiro and Matheus Cunha put them two up with goals either side of half-time. But after Raul Jimenez pulled one back five minutes from time with a brilliant penalty into the roof of the home net, Kevin looked to have snatched a point with a thunderous strike to the top corner.

However, in nine minutes of time added on, mainly due to two lengthy VAR checks that resulted in United having a penalty overturned and Fulham a goal disallowed, Sesko turned on to a Bruno Fernandes pass and drilled a shot into the top corner.

It took Ruben Amorim 36 Premier League games to win three in a row as United chief, his only sequence of successive victories. Carrick has taken just three and was serenaded by the home supporters as his side went back into the Premier League’s top four.

There are some parts of football games that are best to watch to work out what actually happened. This dramatic, switchback Premier League thriller is worth watching from the 85th minute onwards.

At that point, United and their fans thought they had won. Casemiro had put the hosts in front after a bizarre period of play. The home side were initially awarded a penalty by referee John Brooks for a Jorge Cuenca foul on Cunha. However, VAR James Bell overturned it as the final contact was outside the area.