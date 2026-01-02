AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that forward Antoine Semenyo will be available for selection when his side takes on Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash, putting to rest speculation surrounding the player’s immediate future.

Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated fixture, Iraola made it clear that no agreement has been reached regarding a potential transfer involving the Ghana international, despite growing interest from several clubs following his impressive performances this season.

“Semenyo will play tomorrow against Arsenal,” the Bournemouth boss said. “Nothing has been signed or agreed. He is fully part of the team.”

The 25-year-old attacker has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers in recent months, earning praise for his work rate, pace, and attacking threat.

READ ALSO:

The 25-year-old attacker has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers in recent months, earning praise for his work rate, pace, and attacking threat.

His form has naturally attracted attention from rival clubs, fuelling rumours of a possible move away from the Vitality Stadium during the transfer window.

However, Iraola’s comments suggest the club remains focused on the present, with Semenyo expected to play a key role as the Cherries prepare to face league leaders Arsenal.

Bournemouth will be hoping his presence can boost their chances of securing a positive result against Mikel Arteta’s side, who have been in strong form this season.

The Spanish coach also addressed speculation linking him with the vacant Chelsea managerial role, firmly playing down any suggestion of an imminent move.

“I am very happy at Bournemouth,” Iraola said. “My focus is here, and my concern is only about doing my job with this team.”

With both manager and player seemingly committed to the club for now, Bournemouth will look to channel that stability into a strong performance against Arsenal as they continue their push for consistency in the Premier League.