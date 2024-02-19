EPL: S’Eagles Get Boost On Elijah Adebayo, Gabriel Osho

Super Eagles of Nigeria have been given a huge boost on Elijah Adebayo and Gabriel Osho of Luton Town who have indicated that they are willing to play for the Nigerian national team

The 25-year-old Gabriel Adedayo Osho, a full-back or central defender for Luton, was born in England but has Nigerian ancestry.

He has five goals in 77 games for the Hatters, and he was a major factor in their promotion to the English premier league.

While the 26-year-old striker for Luton, Elijah Anuoluwapo Adebayo, has nine goals in the Premier League this year, including the well-known hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to a tweet by Nigerian football official David Doherty, who is located in the UK, both players are amenable to donning Nigeria’s green and white national colours.

According to the story, Osho and Adebayo have been admirers of Nigerian football since they began their careers as teenagers, although neither player has ever represented his country at any level.

Currently ranked 17th in the English Premier League, Luton Town is only one point away from relegation, with Everton, managed by Sean Dyche, trailing closely behind.

On Wednesday, Luton Town and Liverpool will play at Anfield. The previous meeting between the two teams at the Kenilworth Stadium resulted in a 1-1 draw when Luis Diaz’s late equaliser gave Jurgen Klopp’s team a point.