EPL: Sancho Returns To Man Utd, Chelsea To pay £5m Penalty

Jason Sancho is set to return to Manchester United from Chelsea.

The winger spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues had the option of making the move permanent for a fee around £25million.

However, Sancho and Chelsea have failed to agree terms and he will leave the club.

This was revealed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, via his X account.

Romano wrote: “BREAKING: Jadon Sancho leaves Chelsea as there’s no agreement on personal terms.

“Chelsea will pay £5m penalty clause and Jadon returns to Manchester United, as @TheAthleticFC reports.

“Story over between Sancho and #CFC, now ready for new move in the summer window.”

