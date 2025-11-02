Egyptian footballer, Mohamed Salah starred as Liverpool ended a 4-game losing run in the league, defeating Aston Villa 2-0 at Anfield.
Liverpool were desperate to turn things around after an abysmal run of results in the league, and they did so against a disappointing Aston Villa side.
The home crowd were nearly silenced inside five minutes when Morgan Rogers started and almost finished a brilliant team move, cannoning a shot off the post after linking up with Ollie Watkins.
After Hugo Ekitike’s goal was ruled out for offside, Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock when a high press prompted Martínez to give the ball away, and the Egyptian made no mistake, firing home to become just the third Liverpool player to score 250 goals for the club.
Unai Emery’s men looked dangerous in the early moments of the second half, but Liverpool did not crumble under pressure.
