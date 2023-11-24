New Telegraph

November 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EPL: Ruben Neves…

EPL: Ruben Neves To Remain In Saudi Arabia

Ruben Neves is reportedly not interested in a move back to the Premier League in January.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Portuguese midfielder, 26, was heavily linked with a January switch to Newcastle or Arsenal after joining Saudi side, Al-Hilal this summer.

Premier League clubs voted against a temporary ban on loan deals between associated clubs in the January window on Tuesday.

That paved the way for a move to the Magpies, who like Al-Hilal are majority-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

But according to credible sources, Neves is set to snub a return to England in favour of remaining in the Middle East.

The news will likely come as a significant blow to Newcastle, who are on the hunt for a Sandro Tonali replacement after the Italian midfielder recently received a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Tags:

Read Previous

A’court Judgment: Join Us To Build Ogun, APC Tells Adebutu, PDP
Read Next

Kwara: IGP Reiterates Commitment To Well Positioned Police Force